2017 worst year for China-India relations

BEIJING: The year 2017 is doomed to be a special year in the history of China-India relations. The Doklam standoff pushed the two Asian powers to the brink of war, becoming the biggest crisis between them in the past 55 years.

Bilateral ties have been blighted by three major strategic contradictions: the border dispute, the Tibet issue, and India’s reckoning that China-Pakistan friendship poses a threat.

However, it is unlikely that the three interwoven conundrums will be solved in the near future; control and management are the only way out, according to an article published in China’s prestigious newspaper Global Times. In addition to these decades-long disputes, new ones keep propping up to dent Sino-Indian ties.

New Delhi’s application for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group in 2016 was opposed by Beijing. India blamed China for blocking its bid with regard to the 1267 sanctions list.

On these issues, the two nations should further exchange views and remain patient, which helps reach consensus more easily than public pressure and censure.

New Delhi also keeps banging on about the Tibet issue. Last December, then Indian president Pranab Mukherjee met with the Dalai Lama. In April, the Dalai Lama arrived in the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” for a week-long visit.

During the Doklam standoff, India let Lobsang Sangay, head of the Tibetan “government-in-exile,” visit Lhakar on July 5 and hoisted a “Tibetan flag,” a symbol of “Tibet independence,” on the shores of Pangong Lake for the first time.

With the moves, India intends to make China compromise on the border issue, but it has failed to do so, provoking some Chinese to counter India. If India continues to follow this tactic in 2018, its relations with China may worsen further. – APP

Story first published: 28th December 2017