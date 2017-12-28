Obama most admired man among Americans: Gallup poll

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global
Be the first to comment!

Former US president Barack Obama is the most admired man in the United States and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton the most admired woman, according to a poll published Wednesday.

Obama came out on top of the annual Gallup survey for the 10th year in a row while Clinton, who lost last year’s presidential election to Donald Trump, was named the most admired woman for the 16th straight year.

Seventeen percent of the Americans polled said Obama was the man they admired most, down from 22 percent last year. Trump was second with 14 percent followed by Pope Francis with three percent.

Nine percent of those polled said Clinton was their most admired woman followed by former US First Lady Michelle Obama with seven percent and talk show host Oprah Winfrey with four percent.

Gallup said the poll of 1,049 adults was conducted between December 4-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.Â  Â AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.