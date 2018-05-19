Weight loss surgery bad for bones

Weight loss surgery can have far worse effects than initially thought.

Weight loss surgery can lead to a reduction in bone mass and strength, and also increase the risk of fractures, according to a study appears in the journal JBMR Plus.

Skeletal changes after surgery appear early and continue even after weight loss plateaus and weight stabilizes. Nutritional factors, mechanical unloading, hormonal factors, and changes in body composition and bone marrow fat may contribute to poor bone health.

Most studies have examined the effects of the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass procedure, which was the most commonly performed weight loss procedure worldwide until it was very recently overtaken by sleeve gastrectomy. Because sleeve gastrectomy is a newer procedure, its skeletal effects have not yet been well defined.

The review’s findings indicate that clinical guidelines on weight loss surgery should address bone health as a priority.

“Current clinical guidelines do address bone health, but most recommendations are based on low-quality evidence or expert opinion,” said co-author Anne Schafer Associate Professor of Medicine and of Epidemiology & Biostatistics at The University of California, San Francisco.

“Future studies should address strategies to avoid long-term skeletal consequences of these otherwise beneficial procedures.”

