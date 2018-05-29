This year’s death toll of children in Tharparkar reaches 245

May 29, 2018
Faqeer Saleem

A Pakistani examines a child from the Thar desert area in a hospital in Hyderabad on November 19, 2014. Photo: AFP

As many as 245 children died of malnutrition this year in Tharparkar, said the health department.

A Pakistani woman from the Thar desert area takes care of her child in a hospital in Hyderabad on November 19, 2014. Photo: AFP

According to Civil Hospital, Mithi, two more children died on Tuesday, taking the toll to 245.

“I have come here to review the deaths,” said the provincial director-general of Sindh’s health department, Dr Akhlaq Ahmed Memon.

Doctors say malnutrition and severe heat are contributing to the increasing number of deaths.

Parents of sick children often complain of a shortage of medicines at Civil Hospital, Mithi. The hospital’s civil surgeon, Syed Ameer Ali Shah, told SAMAA TV that the hospital lacks specialists and senior doctors. Only nine nurses are posted in the hospital against 19 vacancies, he said. There is only one gynecologist for the 1.6 million population of Tharparkar district.

The United Nations has put Pakistan on the list of countries with highest mortality rates with 22 infants dying before even turning one month old.

 

Published in Health, Pakistan

Story first published: 29th May 2018

 

