Tharparkar gets modern heart treatment facility

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has opened its seventh satellite centre at Mithi in Tharparkar.

The modern facility will provide specialised heart treatment facility to the rural population at their door steps.

According to Executive Director NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar, the facility has been made functional in collaboration with Sindh government.

“People of Tharparkar will receive free of cost specialized interventional services at the satellite centre,” he said.

NICVD Mithi is equipped with cardiac facilities of international standards including comprehensive diagnostic as well as treatment modalities.

Such cardiac satellite centers have also been established at Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sehwan, Sukkur and Nawabshah during past one year.

All these six centres were claimed to be providing, free of cost, world class best cardiac facilities to the patients.

Published in Health

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

See Also

PTI expels 2 MPAs for ‘selling’ Senate votes

May 9, 2018 7:38 pm

PPP, PTI to slug it out on May 12 but not at Hakim Saeed Ground

May 9, 2018 7:19 pm

Post mortem: PPP does development work in ‘its own areas’, say Karachi residents

May 9, 2018 4:56 pm

Concerned about your fertility? Avoid heating food in microwave

May 9, 2018 4:19 pm

Nawaz Sharif inquires after health of Ahsan Iqbal

May 9, 2018 12:04 am

When Dr Aamir Liaquat was caught in the crosshairs of the PPP-PTI clash

May 8, 2018 10:59 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 09 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 09 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.