Tharparkar gets modern heart treatment facility

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has opened its seventh satellite centre at Mithi in Tharparkar.

The modern facility will provide specialised heart treatment facility to the rural population at their door steps.

According to Executive Director NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar, the facility has been made functional in collaboration with Sindh government.

“People of Tharparkar will receive free of cost specialized interventional services at the satellite centre,” he said.

NICVD Mithi is equipped with cardiac facilities of international standards including comprehensive diagnostic as well as treatment modalities.

Such cardiac satellite centers have also been established at Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sehwan, Sukkur and Nawabshah during past one year.

All these six centres were claimed to be providing, free of cost, world class best cardiac facilities to the patients.

Story first published: 9th May 2018