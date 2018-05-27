Tharparkar: 13 more children die of malnutrition

May 27, 2018
Faqeer Saleem

At least 13 children have died in Sindh’s Tharparkar district in last two days due to malnutrition.

According to officials, 24 babies have died till May 23, while more than 100 others are under treatment in government-run hospitals of the desert region.

Doctors say malnutrition and severe heat are main causes of deaths.

Government hospitals in Tharparkar region lack proper medical facilities, doctors and medicines.

Parents of sick children often complain of a lack of medicines at civil hospital Mithi, the capital of Tharparkar district.

The hospital’s civil surgeon, Syed Ameer Ali Shah, told Samaa that the hospital lacks specialists and senior doctors.

Only nine nurses are posted in the hospital against 19 vacancies, he said.

At least 1,500 children die each year due to malnutrition, viral infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region, according to Sindh health department.

The UN has put Pakistan on the list of countries with highest mortality rates with 22 infants dying before even turning one month old.

Published in Health

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

See Also

‘Europe-style facilities’: Woman gives birth outside Umarkot hospital

May 24, 2018 12:25 am

Play time in Mohmand Agency

May 21, 2018 12:28 pm

IG Sindh urges women to report incidents of domestic violence

May 17, 2018 3:56 pm

California couple waterboarded kids, authorities say

May 17, 2018 9:43 am

Tharparkar gets modern heart treatment facility

May 9, 2018 7:08 pm

Mother’s Day: Caring for the mums in need

May 2, 2018 11:57 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.