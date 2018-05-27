Tharparkar: 13 more children die of malnutrition

At least 13 children have died in Sindh’s Tharparkar district in last two days due to malnutrition.

According to officials, 24 babies have died till May 23, while more than 100 others are under treatment in government-run hospitals of the desert region.

Doctors say malnutrition and severe heat are main causes of deaths.

Government hospitals in Tharparkar region lack proper medical facilities, doctors and medicines.

Parents of sick children often complain of a lack of medicines at civil hospital Mithi, the capital of Tharparkar district.

The hospital’s civil surgeon, Syed Ameer Ali Shah, told Samaa that the hospital lacks specialists and senior doctors.

Only nine nurses are posted in the hospital against 19 vacancies, he said.

At least 1,500 children die each year due to malnutrition, viral infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region, according to Sindh health department.

The UN has put Pakistan on the list of countries with highest mortality rates with 22 infants dying before even turning one month old.

