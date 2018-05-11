South Asia babies suffer as pregnant women remain neglected

May 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Children born small due to poor maternal nutrition are more likely to become wasted or stunted in early life, do less well at school, earn lower wages in adulthood and suffer diabetes and chronic heart diseases later in life. Photo: AFP

The slow progress on improving nutritional care of women in South Asia during and after pregnancy is slow, which impacts their babies.

Kathmandu is hosting this week a regional conference on actions to accelerate improvements in women’s nutrition across South Asia. It has been jointly organised by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Over one-third of the world’s anaemic women live in South Asia, and no country is on track to meet the global nutrition target to reduce anaemia by 50% women by 2025, reported Relief Web. One in 10 women are too short (height <145 cm), and in some countries as many as one-fifth are too thin.

Children born small due to poor maternal nutrition are more likely to become wasted or stunted in early life, do less well at school, earn lower wages in adulthood and suffer diabetes and chronic heart diseases later in life. Evidence shows that maternal nutrition is strongly linked to child stunting. It affects 62 million children in the region.

Many adolescents and women also face serious obstacles in meeting their right to health and nutrition. “Gaps in national policies, programmes and care services during pregnancy, combined with poverty and customary practices mean that women fail to receive the nutritional care they need for a healthy pregnancy,” said Jean Gough, Regional Director for UNICEF in South Asia.

A very few pregnant women are receiving essential nutrition services, including dietary counselling and iron-folic acid supplements.

Is it possible to achieve rapid progress in South Asia? Yes. In Nepal, for example, the percentage of women who take iron-folic acid supplements for at least 90 days during pregnancy increased from only 6% in 2001 to 71% in 2016.

Published in Health, Pakistan

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

See Also

Mother’s Day: Caring for the mums in need

May 2, 2018 11:57 am

Sumo wrestlers make babies cry in Japanese festival

April 29, 2018 11:28 am

Same day, same genders: Two unrelated Punjab mothers deliver four babies each

April 27, 2018 12:29 pm

Parental diet before conception affects child’s health

April 17, 2018 10:07 am

Lifted by India, South Asia regains growth lead, still lags on jobs

April 16, 2018 8:06 pm

Keep giving babies polio shots in polio-free zones: doctors

April 9, 2018 2:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 10 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 10 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.