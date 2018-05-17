Meal with yogurt helps reduce inflammation, depression

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

.

A new study reveals that starting a meal with a single portion of yogurt helps to reduce inflammation.

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison put yogurt to the test. The study was headed by Brad Bolling, an assistant professor of food science.

To examine the potential benefits of yogurt on inflammation, scientists recruited 120 premenopausal women, half of whom were obese.

Low-fat milk, yogurt may also reduce depression risk. New research suggests that low-fat dairy may benefit mental health.

Half of the participants were asked to eat 12 ounces of low-fat yogurt each day for 9 weeks while the others ate a non-dairy pudding instead.

The results, which were published in December 2017, showed that some inflammatory markers — such as TNF-alpha — were significantly reduced in the yogurt eaters.

Published in Health

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

