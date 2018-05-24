‘Europe-style facilities’: Woman gives birth outside Umarkot hospital

Report by Muhammad Ali KumbharOn Wednesday, a poor woman gave birth to two babies outside a government hospital in Umarkot town in Tharparkar district.Reports said she was refused entry into the hospital; however, the hospital administration denied the claim.District Health Officer Dr. Saleem blamed dilapidated roads for the incident. “Our staff was on duty in hospital but they could not reach timely.”

