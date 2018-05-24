‘Europe-style facilities’: Woman gives birth outside Umarkot hospital

May 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Report by Muhammad Ali Kumbhar

Those who claim that Sindh is competing with Europe in healthcare facilities should bow their heads in shame.

On Wednesday, a poor woman gave birth to two babies outside a government hospital in Umarkot town in Tharparkar district.

Reports said she was refused entry into the hospital; however, the hospital administration denied the claim.

District Health Officer Dr. Saleem blamed dilapidated roads for the incident. “Our staff was on duty in hospital but they could not reach timely.”
Published in Health

Story first published: 24th May 2018

 

