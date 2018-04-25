WHO declares Rawalpindi free from polio

The World Health Organization (WHO) in its assessment report from February-March 2018 has declared district Rawalpindi a least risk area for polio virus.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Sohail Chaudary while talking to APP Wednesday said that environmental water samples taken from various areas of the city had tested negative for polio virus in February and March while report of the month of January had indicated polio virus positive in Dhoke Dalal Khan area.

He said that April’s report was being prepared.

He said that polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free. The CEO said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi. -APP

Story first published: 25th April 2018