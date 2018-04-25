WHO declares Rawalpindi free from polio

April 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The World Health Organization (WHO) in its assessment report from February-March 2018 has declared district Rawalpindi a least risk area for polio virus.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Sohail Chaudary while talking to APP Wednesday said that environmental water samples taken from various areas of the city had tested negative for polio virus in February and March while report of the month of January had indicated polio virus positive in Dhoke Dalal Khan area.

He said that April’s report was being prepared.

He said that polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free. The CEO said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi. -APP


Published in Health

Story first published: 25th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

As water shortages grow, ‘Day Zero’ becomes everyday in India

April 25, 2018 7:26 pm

Meesha’s lawyer confirms receiving legal notice from Ali Zafar

April 25, 2018 7:25 pm

Patients suffer as doctors boycott OPDs at Jinnah Hospital

April 25, 2018 5:31 pm

TTP member exposes militant outfit’s sources of funding in tell-all book

April 25, 2018 5:03 pm

In what capacity Chaudhry Nisar abolished prisoner exchange pacts: CJP

April 24, 2018 11:19 pm

Islamabad, surrounding areas jolted by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

April 24, 2018 9:22 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 25 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.