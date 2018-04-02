SC orders reopening of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed federal authorities to reopen Bone Marrow Transplant Centre (BMTC) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and restore its sacked employees.

“We have to interfere when authorities fail to do their job,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said.

The notice was taken on a petition filed by parents of the children who were under treatment in the closed health facility. They contended that bone marrow transplant was the only cure available to children with Thalassemia and that around 500 children were awaiting treatment.

The apex court was told that the main reason behind the closure of center was that the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) had not appointed medical staff.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan expressed his surprise and said that just because of a few appointments the entire center was closed down and “patients were left on the mercy of Allah.”

The three-judge bench directed authorities to reinstate dismissed employees and ensure payment of the arrears to them and ordered to appoint new staff for the BMTC through Public Service Commission. – APP

Story first published: 2nd April 2018