Post-mortem: Punjab big on roads, small on hospitals

April 9, 2018
Roohan Ahmed

Punjab has been so focused on building roads that it forgot about hospitals.

“Health has never been a priority,” said SAMAA’s Lahore bureau chief Ahmad Waleed. “The Orange Line and Metro projects got more attention and funds.”
He was speaking during a special government post-mortem broadcast on Monday.

The PML-N government set up 20 new hospitals in Punjab but it ignored the already functioning ones. “The Punjab government deserves no more than 5 out of 10,” a Lahore resident told SAMAA. “Our rulers didn’t even build a single hospital where they could send their own families for treatment.”

The health budget had almost doubled in the last five years. In the last budget, Punjab had Rs230 billion to spend on it.

“People from interior Punjab and smaller cities and villages have to travel to Lahore for treatment,” added bureau chief Ahmad Waleed.

This is also happening in Balochistan. “Two female patients died in Dera Bugti a few weeks ago because the district hospital had no lady gynaecologist,” said Jalal Noorzai, the Quetta bureau chief.

Karachi is more fortunate. Government hospitals here are comparatively better compared to those in the rest of the province, said Karachi bureau chief Faryal Arif.

The PPP-led Sindh government set up five cardiovascular hospitals in current tenure. But Arif pointed out that much of this was accomplished with the help of USAID and private organizations.

All this must be considered against the context of Sindh having the second highest maternal mortality rate in the country after Balochistan. Women are dying while giving birth.

“Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechuho had to face the wrath of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar when he told the bench that infants in Tharparkar were dying of malnutrition,” she said.​


Published in Health, Pakistan

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Four DJs organise parties in Karachi where ecstasy, other drugs are supplied: police

April 9, 2018 7:53 pm

Did the govt learn any lesson from the ‘killer’ heat wave?

April 9, 2018 7:11 pm

Post-mortem: Balochistan govt scores very low

April 9, 2018 7:06 pm

Post-mortem: The funds are real, the schools are not

April 9, 2018 6:16 pm

Post-mortem: Here’s how people rate the Sindh govt

April 9, 2018 6:09 pm

In sniffling Islamabad, pollen allergies soar as spring brings less rain

April 9, 2018 5:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.