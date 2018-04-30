Overrated apple cider doesn’t help you lose weight



Syeda Sarah Hasan

You’ve been told that taking some apple cider with warm water in the morning will make you slim. Well, doctors aren’t so sure.

The internet loved this trick at first. But now there is a debate if it works. “This is nonsense,” says one of Pakistan’s top gastroenterologists, Dr Furqaan Ahmed. The concentration is a mixture of water and acetic acid. Neither is it organic, nor is it pure vinegar. So does it lead to stomach cancer and worsen peptic ulcers?

Dr Furqaan added that, “99.999% of these forwards people get are false. Thank you for asking. Drinking apple cider vinegar does not cause weight loss or peptic ulcers.”

The internet thought that this would be an easy way out of exercising. Many young people swear by the experience but there is no science that supports it. “It doesn’t cause ulcers but may increase or start heart burn,” said Dr Saad Niaz, another one of Pakistan’s most-respected gastroenterologists. “Can it be harmful? I am sure it depends on how much [you drink]. I feel that cutting over-all calories is a much better approach [to losing weight].”

Story first published: 30th April 2018