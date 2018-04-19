Nothing has improved in KP for us, people tell CJ

The CJ was visiting the Al Razi Medical College and Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar on Thursday when he asked people if they are facing any problems. People replied that nothing had changed.The PTI has a majority in the KP government. The party’s slogan has revolved around “tabdeeli”, which means change. As the term nears its end, people seem dissatisfied with PTI’s performance in the province. After all, nothing has changed for them, they say.The provincial government has miserably failed to establish even a single waste recycling plant in the province, said the CJ. He was hearing different petitions pertaining to education, health and safe water provision at the Peshawar Registry of the Supreme Court. According to him, health hazards increase when hospitals and municipalities dump their waste in the open.He asked KP CM Pervez Khattak to appear before the court today and explain his “good governance”.“We’ll sit at the courts till 2am to sort everything out,” he said. The court also sought a report from the health secretary on the state of hospitals.The bureaucracy will have to work for ensuring the basic amenities to the common man, he said. “No compromise will be made on the fundamental rights of the people,” he said.He said the province is blessed with resources to generate hydroelectric energy. They should accelerate work on the hydel projects to provide cheap electricity to the people, he said.At another hearing on the issue of VIP protocol, the CJ instructed the KP IG to withdraw the 3,000 police officials deployed on security duty of influential people. The IG ordered his department to call back the police officials by 2pm today.

Story first published: 19th April 2018