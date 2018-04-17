Newborn kidnapped from Hyderabad hospital

By Faqeer Saleem

HYDERABAD: A newborn baby was kidnapped from Civil Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, family and police said.

The newborn was brought to Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning shortly after his premature birth in a private health facility.

“There is no incubator in the hospital, where my son was born. I brought him to Civil Hospital for treatment on doctor’s advice,” Abdul Hussain, the boy’s father, told SAMAA.

According to police, a woman claiming to be the child’s aunt came to the hospital’s nursery ward, gave a copy of her CNIC and took the baby.

Hussain said that the woman had no relation to the kid or the family.

“My wife hasn’t been discharged from the hospital yet and our baby is missing. We weren’t allowed to meet our child following his admission. And later we were told that the baby was taken by a woman,” he said.

Police have launched manhunt for the kidnapper.

“It is yet to be determined whether the CNIC was original or fake,” a police officer told SAMAA.

Story first published: 17th April 2018