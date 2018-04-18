Kidnapped newborn dies after recovery

April 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By Fakir Saleem

HYDERABAD: A newborn, who was briefly kidnapped from Hyderabad Civil Hospital yesterday, passed away during treatment on Wednesday, family and police said.

The newborn was under treatment after his pre-mature birth before he was snatched by a woman posing to be her aunt on Tuesday afternoon.

Hyderabad police recovered the child late Tuesday night and arrested his kidnapper.

According to police, a woman claiming to be the child’s aunt came to the hospital, gave a copy of her CNIC and took the baby.

Child’s father Abdul Hussain said that the woman had no relation to his family.

The child was admitted again to a private hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Police produced the suspected kidnapper to court and obtained her physical remand.


Published in Health

Story first published: 18th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

