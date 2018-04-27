Hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed is not going to India. Instead, NICVD in Karachi is treating him

April 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: AFP

Two days ago, former captain and Olympian hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed appealed that the Indian government grant him a visa so that he can get a heart transplant from India. But he is not going. Instead, NICVD in Karachi is treating him for his heart condition.

NICVD, which stands for National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, is a facility for cardiac problems that provides free of charge treatment. It tweeted on Thursday: “Hockey legend #MansoorAhmed is being treated for heart failure at #NICVD. #LVAD will be implanted in his heart in June subsequently he will be our 1st candidate for heart #transplant. He will not have to go to India for #HeartTransplant. All this treatment is free.”


