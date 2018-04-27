Hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed is not going to India. Instead, NICVD in Karachi is treating him

Two days ago, former captain and Olympian hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed appealed that the Indian government grant him a visa so that he can get a heart transplant from India. But he is not going. Instead, NICVD in Karachi is treating him for his heart condition.

NICVD, which stands for National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, is a facility for cardiac problems that provides free of charge treatment. It tweeted on Thursday: “Hockey legend #MansoorAhmed is being treated for heart failure at #NICVD. #LVAD will be implanted in his heart in June subsequently he will be our 1st candidate for heart #transplant. He will not have to go to India for #HeartTransplant. All this treatment is free.”

Story first published: 27th April 2018