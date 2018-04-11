Dozens taken sick with food poisoning at Dir wedding

By Zahid Jan

UPPER DIR: Scores of people, including women and children, took ill owing to suspected food poisoning at a marriage function in Upper Dir on Wednesday.

Some of the people, who attended the wedding at Dherai village in Wari town of Upper Dir, consumed meals on Wednesday noon. They started vomiting and experienced stomach pain.

Ten people who showed more serious signs were rushed to Tehsil Wari Hospital for treatment.

According to medics, it is a case of food poisoning and the condition of victims is stable now.

“Food samples have been sent to the laboratory for tests,” a doctor told SAMAA TV.

Food poisoning is not uncommon at wedding parties especially in rural parts of the country.

In January last year, a teenage boy died and more than 81 fell ill after consuming contaminated food at a marriage ceremony in Kallar Syedan, Rawalpindi.

More than 200 were hospitalized in Chitral due to food poisoning in October 2016.

