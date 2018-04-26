Diarrhoea, stomach-related illnesses break out in Bhakkar

April 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: File

Farhan Paracha

A number of people, mostly children, were brought to hospitals in Bhakkar as diarrhoea and other stomach-related illnesses broke out.

Doctors say they have received more than 1,000 patients at public hospitals in one week. Hospital attendants made people lie on tables as they ran out of beds.

According to Dr Shafiq, the cause of the outbreak is rotavirus and they are vaccinating children against it. Rotavirus causes diarrhoea and vomiting, and mostly affects babies and young children.

Protect your children

Rotavirus spreads easily. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based in the US, the virus is in the stool of people who are infected and it can live on objects for several days. A person can get sick if they touch a rotavirus-contaminated object and put their hand in their mouth. They can also get sick if they eat or drink contaminated items.

It is very difficult to stop its spread just by hand washing or disinfecting surfaces. The best way is to get babies and young children vaccinated against the virus.


Published in Health, Pakistan

Story first published: 26th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

400 children brought daily to Faisalabad children’s hospital

March 26, 2018 2:38 pm

Hepatitis outbreak in Bhakkar affects 850 in one month

March 13, 2018 7:36 pm

Measles outbreak kills six children in Badin

March 6, 2018 8:46 pm

U.S. flu outbreak worsens; hospitalizations highest in nearly a decade: CDC

February 3, 2018 9:53 am

PM launches work on Rs3 bln Bhakkar-DI Khan bridge on Indus River

January 20, 2018 4:15 pm

PM to visit Faisalabad, Bhakkar to launch projects today

January 20, 2018 12:17 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.