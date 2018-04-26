Diarrhoea, stomach-related illnesses break out in Bhakkar

Farhan Paracha

A number of people, mostly children, were brought to hospitals in Bhakkar as diarrhoea and other stomach-related illnesses broke out.

Doctors say they have received more than 1,000 patients at public hospitals in one week. Hospital attendants made people lie on tables as they ran out of beds.

According to Dr Shafiq, the cause of the outbreak is rotavirus and they are vaccinating children against it. Rotavirus causes diarrhoea and vomiting, and mostly affects babies and young children.

Protect your children

Rotavirus spreads easily. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based in the US, the virus is in the stool of people who are infected and it can live on objects for several days. A person can get sick if they touch a rotavirus-contaminated object and put their hand in their mouth. They can also get sick if they eat or drink contaminated items.

It is very difficult to stop its spread just by hand washing or disinfecting surfaces. The best way is to get babies and young children vaccinated against the virus.

