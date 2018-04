CHONGQING: Three Chinese hospitals are experimenting with artificial hearts called Evaheart, a left ventricular assist system developed in Japan in 2005.

Three patients had the devices implanted in Beijing’s Fuwai Hospital.

The patients experienced marked improvements in their heart conditions and quality of life, the hospital said.

Similar tests are under way in Wuhan Union Hospital and Fujian Medical University Union Hospital. APP

