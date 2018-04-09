Anti-polio drive begins in KP, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


A five-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab and three-day anti-polio drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir begins Monday.

In Punjab, nearly forty four thousand teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio vaccine to about 18.5 million children below the age of five all over the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than six point seven million children will be administered anti-polio drops.

In Azad Kashmir, over two thousand mobile teams and more than four hundred fixed centers have been setup for the campaign.

In Gilgit Baltistan, more than two hundred thousand children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign. –APP


Published in Health, Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PTM rally calls for security checkpoints to be handled by local police

April 8, 2018 6:35 pm

Religious party sit-in protest in Lahore enters 6th day

April 7, 2018 4:41 pm

World Health Day: KP hospitals struggle with patient flows

April 7, 2018 2:55 pm

Schwarzenegger back home after heart surgery: spokesman

April 7, 2018 6:13 am

Chinese engineers found guilty for fight with policemen in Khanewal

April 6, 2018 2:55 pm

Can’t force parents to buy books, uniforms from particular vendors, says Lahore court

April 5, 2018 6:27 pm

 

Full Programs

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 08 April 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 08 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.