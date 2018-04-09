Anti-polio drive begins in KP, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir



A five-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab and three-day anti-polio drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir begins Monday.

In Punjab, nearly forty four thousand teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio vaccine to about 18.5 million children below the age of five all over the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than six point seven million children will be administered anti-polio drops.

In Azad Kashmir, over two thousand mobile teams and more than four hundred fixed centers have been setup for the campaign.

In Gilgit Baltistan, more than two hundred thousand children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign. –APP

Story first published: 9th April 2018