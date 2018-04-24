After ER scuffle, doctors boycott OPDs at Jinnah hospital

KARACHI: Medics associated with the Young Doctors Association boycotted out-patient clinics at Jinnah hospital, Samaa reported Tuesday.

The doctors refused to work in protest against the registration of an FIR against a doctor, according to YDA chairman Omer Sultan.

The FIR was recently registered by a patient’s attendant after a clash with the staff of the emergency department.

Doctors claimed that the complainant was an ‘influential person’ linked to Chief Minister House.

The YDA doctors staged a protest in the hospital, demanding the case be withdrawn.

“In the light of a Supreme Court order, an FIR can’t be lodged against a duty doctor,” Sultan said in a statement.

The doctors had other demands: implementation of a service structure, allowances, regular instead of contract jobs for PPHI doctors and 450 contract doctors of 2014 and recruitment of 300 doctors who passed the Sindh Public Service Commission test in 2016.

