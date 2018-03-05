Canadian woman fined over taking patients to hospital

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health
ONTARIO: A woman in Canada was fined for taking cancer patients to hospital for their appointments.

The 58-year-old female, who is a survivor of breast cancer herself, was fined by the authorities over using a car without a license. Her name has been kept confidential as she requested anonymity.

She used to charge $12 from each patient for the service.

She said that she was devastated over being fined. She added, “I had cancer and I just wanted to give back to the community.”

The woman also stated that she was warned by the authorities over driving patients to hospitals.

Jeff Schlemmer, who started an online campaign to collect funds for paying her fines, said that it angers him when “bureaucrats find a way to punish people for sensible things”.

The woman stated that she came to realize how expensive it is to book appointments when she was battling cancer.

A doctor stated that some of the patients would even postpone their appointments if she was not offering the transport service.

The case will be raised at a city council meeting next week. – SAMAA


