Reports of children’s deaths have brought around parents in Karachi who were once reluctant to get their children vaccinated against polio

Local administration took influential neighbours, lady health workers and religious leaders on board to convince parents. They are going door to door to persuade parents.

“Reports of children’s deaths scared us,” said a Nazimabad resident.

Polio eradication campaign goes on till Friday in the city.

Story first published: 14th March 2018