SC disposes of heart stent case

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has disposed of the case pertaining to quality and price of stents used in the treatment of cardiac related diseases.

Azhar Kiani, the head of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology informed the court that the stents will be made available to the heart patients in the range of Rs.60,000 to Rs.100,000.

The bench directed that steps should also be taken to curtail expenditure on dialysis.


20th March 2018

 

