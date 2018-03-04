Sale of Chinese salt banned in Pakistan

NEWS DESK: The Supreme Court (SC) banned the sale and purchase of Chinese salt, also known as Ajinomoto.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice over the sale of Ajinomoto and used cooking oil at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

The CJPÂ observed that the salt is hazardous to health. He asked the advocate-general about Mustafa Ramday, the head of a court-appointed commission tasked to probe the issue. Punjab Advocate-General Shakeelur Rehman Khan submitted that he was abroad for personal engagements.

On January 15, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) banned Ajinomoto after the authority found it was hazardous to health. According to the PFA, the salt contains Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavour enhancer said to cause asthma, headaches, and even brain damage.

Story first published: 4th March 2018