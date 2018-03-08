Number of smokers exceeds 25 million in Pakistan

Pakistanis on an annual basis consume cigarettes whose total value amounts to Rs 200 billion. This in turn causes the government to pocket revenue amounting to Rs 80 billion.However, the amount spent on health as a result of smoking amounts to Rs 100 billion. Pakistanis consume as many as 170 million cigarettes on an annual basis.As far as the country's population is concerned, forty percent men and nine percent women have been classified as smokers.More than 100,000 people die as a result of smoking in Pakistan.

Story first published: 8th March 2018