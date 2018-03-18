Mohmand Agency polio workers attacked

PHOTO: FILE

During a post campaign monitoring exercise, a team working in Aman Ghundai Qandahari area Tehsil Safi was intercepted by gunmen.

The team consisted of seven individuals.

According to one member, he and the other driver were set free while two workers were shot. Three staffers were rescued. A search operation is in progress.

According to The Express Tribuneâ€™s regional head, Iftikhar Firdous, a security official said during a search operation for the kidnapped polio monitoring team in Mohmand Agency, a security official was martyred and another injured as gunmen opened fire.

Official sources say that these were actually polio monitors who entered FATA without informing the authorities as part of their SOPs. Two bodies were recovered at around 1am. Two people managed to escape while the whereabouts of the third are unknown.

Story first published: 18th March 2018