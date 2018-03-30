Lady health workers protest goes on for fifth day

The sit-in of the lady health workers continued on Mall Road, Lahore, for the fifth day as negotiations failed

They said they will block the metro bus if their demands are not met.

Their demands include: outstanding dues should be cleared by March 31, implementation on recommendations pertaining to their service structure, government-issued mobile SIMs, end of 24-hour shifts and promotion of those with over 10 years of experience.

The ongoing sit-in has affected the flow of traffic on Charing Cross and adjoining roads.

Things are not any different for the protesters. Due to extreme weather on Thursday, many women fainted during the protest. On Tuesday, 15 dehydrated health workers were admitted to the hospital.

Story first published: 30th March 2018