Kulsoom Nawaz went back home after she remained admitted at the hospital for a day

Kulsoom, who won from NA-120 after her husband Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, has been living in London for the past one year since she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

On Sunday, she went to the hospital for a check-up. She was admitted and remained under treatment for 10 hours, after which she was discharged. Her condition deteriorated after her tumour was seen again.

Pakistan Published in Health

Story first published: 19th March 2018