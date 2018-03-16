Kotri taluka hospital becomes boysâ€™ medical college

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Reporting by Faqir Salim

Kotriâ€™s taluka hospital has become a teaching hospital to accommodate men who want to become doctors

The field of medicine is largely dominated by women who outshine their male counterparts, which is why we set up a separate boys college, said the administration.

The hospital is now an affiliate of Bilawal Medical College, Jamshoro. Admissions will open after approval from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. One hundred candidates will get admissions in the first year.

Besides teaching, the faculty will also perform duty at the hospital. Residents of Kotri said they will be able to avail good quality treatment as doctors from Bilawal Medical College will now serve them, too.
Published in Health

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.