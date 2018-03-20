Karachi teenagers falling prey to a new drug

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Teenagers in the metropolitan city have fallen prey to a new drug â€“ ecstasy.

SAMAA has obtained footage of a dance party where the teenagers are dancing after taking tablets of ecstasy.

The dance parties are held in farm houses situated in Karachiâ€™s Defence and Super Highway areas where the youngsters were seen using the banned tablets for fun. According to SAMAA TV, the drug dens are being operated under the watch of cityâ€™s police.

In 1912, a chemist at the German pharmaceutical company, Merck, hoping to clot uncontrollable bleeding, created ecstasy.

Use of ecstasy can cause irritability, insomnia, weight loss, hallucinations, seizures, hyperthermia and death.
