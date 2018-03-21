PHOTO: FILE

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar asked if the hospital head was not responsible for the deaths of children in Thar

He was hearing the case of children’s deaths in Mithi Hospital.

The additional advocate-general told the court that three children died due to expired vaccines. According to him, hospital staff found responsible for the negligence was suspended.

“What good is suspension?” asked the CJP. He remarked that people went to public hospitals for treatment and instead received the bodies of their children. “Is the hospital head not responsible for the negligence?” he asked. “Is no big shot responsible?”

