400 children brought daily to Faisalabad childrenâ€™s hospital

March 26, 2018
Shaheen Shahzadi
The largest facility for children in Faisalabad is receiving 400 patients of diarrhoea and other stomach-related diseases everyday

Around 2,400 children were brought to the facilityâ€™s OPD and emergency in the last one week. Doctors say unclean environment and impure drinking water are the main reasons behind the increasing number of children falling sick.

Doctors advise caution, especially now that the weather is changing. Hygiene must be taken care of and children should be given boiled water.
