Exercise boosts brain health in adults

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Daily exercise can help youngsters boost their brain performance, found a new study.

The new study of 52 young women found that oxygen availability, which is known to positively relate to brain health and function, is higher in adults who exercise regularly.

Women who exercised on a regular basis had higher oxygen availability in the anterior frontal region of the brain and performed best on difficult cognitive tasks, Medical Daily reported.

“Our findings suggest that regular engagement in physical activity may improve brain functioning even in young adults in their prime,” said Liana Machado, a senior lecturer in psychology at University of Otago in New Zealand.

Both blood supply to the brain and cognitive functioning appear to benefit from regular exercise. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 20th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

1st phase of Pak-Saudi exercise concludes

February 14, 2018 8:21 pm

Environmental chemicals may boost body weight: study

February 14, 2018 10:25 am

1 in 9 people infected after gut surgery: study

February 14, 2018 10:18 am

Drinking hot tea can increase risk of esophageal cancer: Study

February 13, 2018 3:30 pm

Electric pulses to the brain can improve memory as much as 15 per cent, finds study

February 7, 2018 11:13 am

Migraines linked to heart disease: study

February 2, 2018 11:57 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.