Banking a baby’s cord blood will save their lives

A leading stem cells bank in Europe is helping thousands of parents save their babies from more than 80 diseases in the lifetime, as the facility serves as lifeline for the entire family.

What are umbilical cord stem cells?

It’s through the ‘cord blood’ and the ‘cord tissue’. The umbilical cord blood is blood that remains in the placenta and in the attached umbilical cord after childbirth.

Cord blood is collected because it contains stem cells, which can be used to treat hematopoietic and genetic disorders.

The incredible fact about these stem cells is that they are able to repair and replace damaged tissue. Should a child become ill with a condition such as leukaemia, following normal treatment, these unique stem cells can be transfused into their body to help protect and repair the damaged areas.

Health professionals and parents from across the world, including Pakistan, are benefiting from the UK’s largest family stem cells bank.

“This is one of the most important decision a parent has to make, while planning for the future of their child one of the best things they can do is to store their baby’s stem cells from the umbilical cord blood” says Dr. Nasir Khan Khakwani, a renowned Obestratic and Gynaecologist who is a Fellow of American College of Obestratics and Gynaecology.

“I continually inform expectant parents to bank stem cells, and majority of my clients choose to do so as it really is an obvious decision.”

The advantage of stem cells derived from cord blood is the ease of use “it is young and technically having no issues with behaving the way adult stem cells from bone marrow donors would do, therefore in simple words not being too old to transplant” says E. A. Baig, Global Managing Director of UKSCB (International).

“Bringing the world’s best brand (Future Health Biobank) and expertise for banking of stem cells to Pakistani parents was the first step. Not only are we proud to be offering banking of stem cells in Pakistan but are introducing banking of stem cells for adults and in the very near future the launch of our own treatment centres.”

Background

Cord blood stem cells are being used in transplant medicine since 1960s, and are doing some amazing things in treatment of serious diseases, changing the lives of families across the world.

The first ever Cord Blood Transplant was performed in 1988 on a 5 year old boy with Fanconi Anemia, where the cord blood was obtained from the boys sibling.

Further advancements allowed for cord blood to become a standard protocol in treatment in several diseases. Including using cord blood in unrelated donors as well as where there was a mismatch of the cord blood.

In 1995 the first adult received stem cells from cord blood for treatment of leukaemia. Today there have been more than 30,000 cord blood stem cells transplants and a worldwide inventory of over 2 million cord blood units stored.

Today there are over 80 diseases curable with stem cells from the cord blood as well as more than 300 clinical trials to find treatments for many other life-changing and life-threatening diseases.

About Future Health Biobank (Pakistan)

Future Health Biobank (Pakistan) is operated by UKSCB Pvt. Ltd, authorised exclusively by Future Health Biobank in the UK for providing stem cells banking.

We fully believe in the value of this service, as well as their present and future possibilities. We offer one core service for stem cell banking.

Future Health Biobank is the UK’s largest and most accredited stem cells bank. Established in 2002, with its laboratory based in Nottingham.

The bank has stored over 140,000 stem cells samples from 75 countries. It is licenced and accreditated by Human Tissue Authority (UK), American Association of Blood Banks, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK), Swiss Medic and has Good Manufacturing Practice.

UKSCB Pvt. Ltdis a company registered in Pakistan which is part of UKSCB (International) based in the United Kingdom, with business interests in the fields of healthcare and life sciences.

It is headed by their Global Managing Director, E. A. Baig, and entrepreneur with over 15 years’ experience in the field of private stem cells banking.

Banking stem cells is a simple and painless procedure, with the experts at Future Health Biobank (Pakistan) – www.futurehealthbiobank.pk it is collected using their specialised collection kit, which is then transported to the UK laboratory where they are processed, tested and stored.

Future Health Biobank is now officially the most accredited stem cell bank in the world. Having recently been awarded the prestigious AABB accreditation, we have surpassed all other stem cell banks to become the global leader for quality in our industry.

Story first published: 28th February 2018