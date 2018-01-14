Raped minor being treated in Lahore

LAHORE: The six-year-old minor who survived sexual assault in Kasur is being provided free of charge treatment at the Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital in Lahore, said the facility’s dean, Prof Masood Sadiq.

According to Prof Sadiq, six-year-old Kainat Batool was readmitted two days back with an upper respiratory tract problem. He said Kainat was first admitted in a very critical condition in November last year. She remained on ventilator support for five days and then in ICU for almost a month, after which she was discharged on January 2, said Prof Sadiq. According to him, upon her evaluation by a medical team at the Children’s Hospital, there was no evidence of sexual or physical abuse, but she had suffered anoxic brain damage that was confirmed on MRI.

Kainat has made a partial recovery since, but is still on nasogastric feeding and cannot speak. She is being provided free treatment on the personal advice of the Punjab chief minister, said Prof Sadiq.

The six-year-old girl is one of the 12 victims who were abducted, subjected to sexual assault and dumped in a heap of trash in Kasur. She is the only survivor.

On January 12, Imran Khan had promised free treatment for the child from Punjab. “I am contacting Nadia Jamil to find out if SKMT can help by providing 6-year-old Batool treatment,” Khan tweeted. “If there is anything at all that we can do, it will be done immediately.”

Kainat Batool is in acute trauma.

“She is awake now. But she wont speak or eat. A child’s body stiffens suddenly when it remembers the rape, the shock of the hard and brutal hammering and breaking of her body,” prominent activist and actress Nadia Jamil tweeted.

