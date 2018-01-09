Punjab govt to supply packed camel milk to masses

January 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health
Be the first to comment!

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock and Dairy Department will begin providing hygienic, fresh and chilled Camel Milk to the people from this week.

Director Communication Asif Rafique, in an interview, said the milk will be collected through the specially-designed trucks from all over Punjab, while the packing will be carried out at Pattoki.

He said it will help promote the dairy industry in the province and alleviate poverty in the extremely backward rural areas of South Punjab. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 9th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Salman Khan receives death threats

January 6, 2018 5:30 pm

Too engrossed in his cell phone, young man gets crushed by train

January 4, 2018 12:18 pm

CM Punjab blasts ‘irresponsible’ Trump’s statement

January 2, 2018 8:18 pm

CM Shehbaz returns home after Saudi visit

January 2, 2018 6:28 pm

Nawaz to return from Saudi Arabia today

January 2, 2018 9:31 am

Imran-Qadri meeting proof of new conspiracy being in the works: Maryam

December 28, 2017 9:58 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 09 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 09 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Shehroz Kaleem

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.