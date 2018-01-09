Punjab govt to supply packed camel milk to masses

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock and Dairy Department will begin providing hygienic, fresh and chilled Camel Milk to the people from this week.

Director Communication Asif Rafique, in an interview, said the milk will be collected through the specially-designed trucks from all over Punjab, while the packing will be carried out at Pattoki.

He said it will help promote the dairy industry in the province and alleviate poverty in the extremely backward rural areas of South Punjab. – APP

Story first published: 9th January 2018