Young Pakistani cardiologist bags prestigious British award

January 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health, Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: Jaffar Khan, a Pakistani cardiologist, has secured the prestigious 2018 Young Investigators Award of the British Cardiovascular Intervention Society.

He conducted first successful set of surgeries on humans using a procedure he came up with, reported a TV channel. He used a procedure that is medically described as ‘laceration of the anterior mitral valve leaflet to prevent outflow track obstruction,’ nicknamed with the acronym “LAMPOON”.

“LAMPOON is a procedure I invented at the National Institutes of Health in America. It is a ‘keyhole’ cardiac surgery technique that resects heart tissue for the first time using minimally invasive techniques,” Jaffar said, according to the report. “I am now the clinical lead for an FDA approved clinical trial together with Dr Robert Lederman, head of the cardiovascular intervention branch at NIH.”


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 27 JAN 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 27 JAN 2018
Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 27 Jan 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 27 Jan 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 27 JAN 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 27 JAN 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Jan 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Jan 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.