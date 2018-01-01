Here’s one change that will help you lose weight in 2018

NEWS DESK: In case you are thinking of changing your diet completely as your New Year resolution, in reality itâ€™s going to be exhausting, time-consuming and unsustainable. The point is not just to make a resolution for the heck of it but to stick to it as well. So, all you people out there who want to lose weight as their 2018 resolution, a report published by Times of India offers an amazing easy advice for you.

You need to just tweak your diet only a bit and this one change is easy to follow. It is super effective as well.

The resolution

Eat five servings of veggies every day and every day here means every single day no matter what. The best part about veggies is they are low in calories and high in fibre, which keeps you fuller for longer and stops you from bingeing. In addition to this, vegetables are packed with minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. When you replace your other meals with vegetables you intake fewer calories without missing the feeling of fullness.

The benefit

Not only the fiber in the veggies makes you feel fuller for longer but, according to a German study, every gram of fiber we eat essentially cancels out seven calories. Isnâ€™t that awesome? Fiber-rich diet is also linked with less belly fat and regulating blood sugar.

Lower BMI

Even if you eat same amount of calories but these calories come from veggies and not other sources, it can still help you to slim down. A study was conducted where people were divided into two groups. People of both the groups ate the same number of calories but the people who had more plant food had lower BMI, slimmer waist and less inflammation.

Other benefits

Eating more veggies every day gives you protection against many common chronic diseases and a healthier gut microbe which in turn is related to a stronger immunity. Not only this, eating veggies also gives you a healthy glowing skin. According to a study conducted at St. Andrews University, people who increased their intake of veggies were rated as more attractive than those who did not.

Story first published: 1st January 2018