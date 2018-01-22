NIH asks health authorities to take measures against seasonal influenza

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has asked the healthcare authorities to take special measures for prevention and control of seasonal Influenza (H1N1) in the federal capital and other areas of the country.

According to NIH, there was a need to strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in prevention, control and management of influenza.

The institute has recommended preventive measures for awareness and limiting the H1N1 transmission if someone is sick or in close-contact with persons having flu-like illness, including frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

It advised to avoid touching nose, mouth or eyes as the virus survives on common surfaces, etc. besides taking rest, avoid crowds and take other social distancing measures.

In advisory, the NIH recommended the young children to stay home from school if they had the risk and avoid mixing and playing with other children besides covering mouth and nose in sneeze or cough.

It also advised to avoid contaminating hands, cough or sneeze into a tissue or the inner crook of elbow. It added vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection and severe outcomes caused by influenza viruses particularly in high risk groups.

WHO recommended seasonal influenza vaccination for pregnant women, children aged 6-59 months, elderly people, individuals with chronic medical conditions and health-care workers. WHO also recommended trivalent quadrivalent seasonal vaccines for use during 2018.

NIH said that the throat swab sample of any suspected patient should be collected earlier in the course of illness and transported in viral transport medium (VTM) to Influenza sentinel labs at provincial sentinel labs or to the National Institute of Health Islamabad under intimation to the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FE&DSD).


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Anti-polio campaign begins in Karachi

January 22, 2018 8:56 am

Watch: Toll of Multan flu victims reaches 27

January 21, 2018 11:25 am

It is not your fault if you have craving for chocolate

January 19, 2018 12:11 pm

Here’s the scientific reason fibre is good for us

January 16, 2018 12:06 pm

Newly donated blood better for heart surgery: study

January 11, 2018 5:37 am

Women three times more likely to die than men after heart attack: Study

January 9, 2018 10:17 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Minerwa Tahir

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.