Health experts arrive in Multan to monitor seasonal influenza cases

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
MULTAN: A four-member team from World Health Organisation (WHO) and National Institute of Health (NIH) arrived in Multan on Tuesday to monitor seasonal influenza cases at Nishtar Hospital.

Official sources at Nishtar hospital told APP that Dr Jamshaid (WHO), Dr Ambreen Chaudhry, Dr Nazia Hassan (NIH) and Umer Daraz (Lab expert) reached Multan to get update on seasonal influenza cases.

As many as 56 suspected seasonal influenza patients have been reported from Nishtar hospital so far, out of whom 12 died, he said and added that 22 patients were still admitted at the health facility.

He informed that 10 out of 22 have been tested positive for the disease while clinical reports of 5 were still awaited.

A total of four patients were admitted to Intensive care unit while 18 were under treatment at isolation ward, the source maintained.

About special arrangements were made for seasonal influenza cases, he informed that exactly 40 beds had been allocated for the patients at isolation ward while 4 at ICU with ventilators.

It is worth mentioning here that provincial minister for primary and secondary health, Dr Imran Nazir along with secretary health Najam Shah and DG health Punjab, Dr Akhtar Rasheed have been in the city for last couple of days to know the well being of the patients and day emerging situation.


