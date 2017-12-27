Selfitis–the compulsive need to post selfies is a mental disorder

If you post countless selfies throughout the day on social media–you may be affected with a mental disorder known as ‘Selfitis’ according to experts.

This finding was obtained after Nottingham Trent University and Thiagarajar School of Management carried out a research to determine whether the mental disorder ‘Selfitis’ existed or not. Turns out it does.

Dr Mark Griffiths, Distinguished Professor of Behavioural Addiction in Nottingham Trent University’s Psychology Department, said: “A few years ago, stories appeared in the media claiming that the condition of selfitis was to be classed as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association.

“Whilst the story was revealed to be a hoax, it didn’t mean that the condition of selfitis didn’t exist. We have now appeared to confirm its existence and developed the world’s first Selfitis Behaviour Scale to assess the condition.”

The findings stated that there were three levels of the mental disorder known as selfitis–Borderline, Acute and Chronic.

Participants of the research were based in India since the country has the most number of people on Facebook and is also recognised as the country with the most number of deaths that result from taking selfies.

The scale, which runs from one to 100 was developed using a large number of focus groups with 200 participants to determine what factors drove selfitis. It was scale tested using a survey of 400 participants.

Breaking down the levels of Selfitis

Borderline: These are people who take at least three selfies in a day but refrain from posting them on social media.

Acute: This is the next phase in which the person proceeds to post the pictures taken on social media.

Chronic: In this phase the individual has a compulsive need to take pictures round the clock and post them more than six times a day.

But why do people take selfies?

There has to be a reason to explain why people have the obsessive need to take selfies, right?

Dr Janarthanan Balakrishnan, a research associate from Nottingham Trent’s Department of Psychology, said: “Typically, those with the condition suffer from a lack of self-confidence and are seeking to ‘fit in’ with those around them, and may display symptoms similar to other potentially addictive behaviours.

“Now the existence of the condition appears to have been confirmed, it is hoped that further research will be carried out to understand more about how and why people develop this potentially obsessive behaviour, and what can be done to help people who are the most affected.”

The numbers do not paint a wonderful picture of the mental disorder as it seems it is quite common than we think

Among the research group with 400 participants, 40.50% were found to be affected with acute shortage. 34% were borderline, 25.50% were suffering from chronic selfitis.

