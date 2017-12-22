You can avert spread of TB by wearing surgical mask

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Health
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: The patients of tuberculosis are being covered countrywide adequately under National TB Control programme and they are being provided free medicines and treatment.

In Punjab , these medicines are being provided free of cost through courier services at their residential addresses. This was stated by Dr Nasir Mehmood Khan National Program Manager, National TB Control Program Pakistan.

Commenting on the preventive measures by relatives of TB patients, he informed that complete isolation and frightening attitude is unwarranted; Care has to be made at the time of coughing and sneezing, which can be totally ensured by wearing surgical mask.

TB is spread by germs in the air, and germs are put there by coughing or sneezing. Handling a patient’s bed sheets, books, furniture or eating utensils does not spread the infection, he added.

Dr Nasir further added that even eating in same plate does not transmit the disease. The bacteria of TB is short-lived in open environment which is transmitted through coughing or sneezing, which can be easily avoided by wearing surgical mask.

He said that TB Control programme was arranging workshops all over country to make educate masses about TB and they educate people that It is not easy to become infected with tuberculosis. Usually a person has to be in proximity to someone with TB disease for a long period of time. TB is usually spread between family members, close friends, and people who work or live together.

TB is spread most easily in closed spaces over a long period of time, he said. He further informed that even if someone becomes infected with tuberculosis, that does not mean they will get TB disease. Most people who become infected do not develop TB disease because their body’s defenses protect them, Dr Nasir said. â€“APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

E. coli outbreak in Canada, women at higher risk

December 23, 2017 3:16 am

Why a walk in the park beats a stroll on the street

December 22, 2017 9:53 am

Cell phone radiationsÂ  may cause serious brain damage: Experts

December 21, 2017 6:58 pm

7 ways drinking coffee helps improve your health and wellbeing

December 21, 2017 12:30 pm

Water fasting: an extremely worrying diet craze

December 21, 2017 12:19 pm

US woman delivers baby from embryo frozen for 24 years

December 21, 2017 5:50 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.