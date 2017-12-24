Bilawal inaugurates modern heart treatment center in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the PPP’s Sindh government is trying to provide modern healthcare facilities to all citizens in the province.

Speaking as a chief guest at inauguration ceremony of National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases’ (NICVD) Satellite Center at Liaquat University Hospital here Sunday, Bilawal praised Sindh government’s performance in the health sector.

“With the aim to provide best cardiac care facilities, Sindh government has so far opened 3 satellite centers of NICVD in Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad while 2 more centers in Sukkur and Sehwan will soon be started,” he informed.

Bilawal said the NICVD’s centers would provide free health services adding that even the poor people who could not afford expensive cardiac health services would avail those facilities.

He informed quoting the center’s officials that the angioplasty, adult and pediatric cardiology, bypass surgery, echo-cardiograph, diagnosis and consulting services would be offered in Hyderabad.

“These health services until recently were available to only some well-off people,” he observed as he credited Sindh government for making the same facilities accessible to the poor people.

Bilawal congratulated Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro and NICVD’s Director Dr Nadeem Qamar and his team for establishment of the satellite centers.

He said NICVD was South Asia’s largest health service provider. The PPP’s chairman also acknowledged and praised the services of Dr Adeeb Rizvi’s Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) and told that an SIUT’s center was also being established in Sukkur district.

He also appreciated Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Khairpur district, saying that the hospital was providing free kidney and liver transplant services in a small rural town of Sindh.

“Not only the people of Sindh but of whole Pakistan are benefiting from these hospitals. By establishing these hospitals we proved that we are connecting hearts of the whole nation,” he observed. – APP

Story first published: 24th December 2017