Global

Saudi cabinet approves prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan

The 'release' of Pakistani prisoners was announced in 2019

Posted: Jan 26, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022

Source: Arab News

The Saudi Arabia cabinet has approved the draft of A prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan, state media reported on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, convicted prisoners will be transferred between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The cabinet also approved draft agreements for cooperation against crimes and a document to finalize the memorandum of understanding with Pakistan on illicit anti-human trafficking and drugs.

The meeting was chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the SPA said. 

In May 2021, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari announced that the two countries have signed a prisoner transfer agreement to repatriate over 2,000 prisoners to Pakistan. 

An MOU in this regard was signed in 2019 when the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visited Pakistan. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on his visit had announced that over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners would be “released.”

Saudi ministers met in person for the first time in two years.

Meanwhile, Saudi Passport authorities have extended the validity of residency permits (Iqama) and exit and re-entry visas without charges until March 31, 2022, according to Arab News.

The extension, issued by the Minister of Finance, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper said.

