Part of China Wall collapses after 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Nine people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Part of China Wall collapses after 6.9 magnitude earthquake. Photo: File

A part of the Great Wall collapsed after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit China’s Northwest province Qinghai on Saturday midnight at a depth of 10 kilometers. The wall was built, on the northern borders of ancient China, by the Ming Dynasty from 1368 to 1644. Two meters of the Great Wall collapsed in Gansu Province. The authorities organized an inspection of local cultural relics after the strong magnitude earthquake jolted China and discovered the collapse site. According to the media reports, primary protection has been installed and the restoration work is in process. The quake hit the less populated area but multiple bigger cities felt the tremor. No loss of life was reported in the earthquake but nine people were injured.  Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.
