Tukish police foils assassination attempt on life of President Erdoğan

Turkish police has foiled an assassination attempt on the life of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish media reported Sunday.

A bomb was planted under the police car which was assigned to provide security for an event in Turkey’s southeastern province of Siirt. President Erdogan was scheduled to attend the event.

Tukish police’s bomb disposal squad dismantled and defused the bomb and forensic investigators scanned the explosive device and police vehicle for fingerprints.

A police investigation is underway to apprehend the people behind the assassination attemp, however no arrests have been made yet.

President Erdogan later attended the event and said in his speech that terrorism has no place in the future of his country and the region, TRT World reported.

He insisted that Turkey will continue its fight inside and outside its borders until it uproots terrorism from the country.