Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Qatar shuts schools, moves to online education

Omicron cases spike in the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: The Peninsula

Qatar has decided to adopt a “distance learning system” for a week from January 2 amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Cvodi-19, the education ministry announced on Friday.

According to the statement, attendance of all students has been suspended in public and private schools in Qatar starting from Sunday.

The development comes after the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Kingdom. The ministry has termed the decision as an effort “to provide safe school environment.”

It urged parents to get students vaccinated and ensure their education lessons through the distance learning system.

The administrative and educational staff would continue to attend schools and kindergartens.

Qatar’s health ministry has suspended leaves for all medical and administrative staff amid the surge in Covid infections across the Gulf. The Kingdom reported 741 new cases of Covid-19 on December 31.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Qatar shuts schools, moves to online education
Qatar shuts schools, moves to online education
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.