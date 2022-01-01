Qatar shuts schools, moves to online education

Qatar has decided to adopt a “distance learning system” for a week from January 2 amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Cvodi-19, the education ministry announced on Friday.

According to the statement, attendance of all students has been suspended in public and private schools in Qatar starting from Sunday.

The development comes after the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Kingdom. The ministry has termed the decision as an effort “to provide safe school environment.”

It urged parents to get students vaccinated and ensure their education lessons through the distance learning system.

The administrative and educational staff would continue to attend schools and kindergartens.

Qatar’s health ministry has suspended leaves for all medical and administrative staff amid the surge in Covid infections across the Gulf. The Kingdom reported 741 new cases of Covid-19 on December 31.

