Jihad squad: US passes bill to fight escalating anti-Muslim hatred

The United States House of Representatives, the lower of the two houses of the US Congress, passed a bill Tuesday to address the rise in the incidents of Islamophobia and create a special envoy’s position to combat Islamophobia.

The bill, titled “Combating International Islamophobia Act,” was sponsored by Representatives Ilhan Omar and Jan Schakowsky of the Democratic party. Omar is one of the only two Muslim members of the house.

The bill was passed with a vote of 219-212. All the Democrat members of the house voted for the bill while all the members of the Republican party voted against it.

The bill will now be tabled for voting in the US Senate, the upper house of the US Congress, before President Joe Biden could sign it into the law. However, the bill is unlikely to be passed by the US Senate since the house is equally divided between both parties.

In a statement, the White House said that it supports the legislation.

The bill came in the backdrop of hateful and Islamophobic remarks made by Republican Representative Lauren Boebert against Omar.

In a video posted on Twitter on November 25, Rep. Boebert insinuated that Omar was a suicide bomber. She was addressing a meeting where she told the “story” of her encounter with Omar in the elevator of the US Capitol.

Over the Thanksgiving break, Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a fretful Capitol police officer ran up.



Lauren Boebert said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”



Boebert then called Ilhan Omar, “jihad squad.” pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert said about Omar. She also called Omar a member of the “jihad squad.”

On November 30, CNN published anohter video in which Boebert is narrating the same incident to a separate gathering. In this video, Boebert called Omar “black-hearted” and “evil.”

After the videos surface, Boebert and Omar spoke on a phone call which did little to diffuse the situation. Omar said that Boebert “refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments.”

“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Representative Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments,” said Omar in a statement released after the call.

Boebert’s press secretary Ben Stout said that she called Omar to tell her that she was a “strong Christian woman” and had erred when she attacked Omar on her Muslim faith.

Earlier, after the video emerged, Boebert tweeted an apology saying, “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar.”